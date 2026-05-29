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Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 39.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 215.53 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 39.47% to Rs 27.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 215.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 181.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.40% to Rs 48.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 739.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 673.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales215.53181.61 19 739.64673.10 10 OPM %30.3213.00 -15.198.88 - PBDT77.3274.69 4 196.38191.49 3 PBT73.1169.93 5 178.96170.94 5 NP27.4845.40 -39 48.6977.78 -37

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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