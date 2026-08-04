Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 399.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.79% to Rs 197.18 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures rose 399.71% to Rs 51.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.79% to Rs 197.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.197.18164.6014.345.6172.8834.4969.1030.0251.1710.24

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