Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 84.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -205.89 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 84.81% to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -205.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.37% to Rs 62.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.47% to Rs 263.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 420.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.