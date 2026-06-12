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Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 84.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs -205.89 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 84.81% to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -205.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.37% to Rs 62.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.47% to Rs 263.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 420.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-205.8943.39 PL 263.15420.87 -37 OPM %-12.9311.02 -41.3441.08 - PBDT29.1957.29 -49 107.43227.57 -53 PBT9.0135.58 -75 32.05149.95 -79 NP7.7751.16 -85 62.75147.21 -57

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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