Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 85.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.17% to Rs 114.18 croreNet profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 85.78% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.17% to Rs 114.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales114.1878.65 45 OPM %4.8340.90 -PBDT22.3930.58 -27 PBT6.5512.22 -46 NP6.2443.87 -86
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