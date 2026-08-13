Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 85.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 85.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 45.17% to Rs 114.18 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 85.78% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.17% to Rs 114.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales114.1878.65 45 OPM %4.8340.90 -PBDT22.3930.58 -27 PBT6.5512.22 -46 NP6.2443.87 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit rises 11.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 315.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 99.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Next Story