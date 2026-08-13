Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 85.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.17% to Rs 114.18 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 85.78% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.17% to Rs 114.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 78.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.114.1878.654.8340.9022.3930.586.5512.226.2443.87

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