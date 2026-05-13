Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 77.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 114407.85 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 77.58% to Rs 6065.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3415.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 114407.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109074.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.93% to Rs 18046.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6735.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 439633.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 432008.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.