Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 478.65, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.17% rally in NIFTY and a 1.54% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 478.65, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 26098.7. The Sensex is at 84796.27, down 0.31%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 7.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35849.15, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.2 lakh shares in last one month.