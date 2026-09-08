Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 10.16% over last one month compared to 1.76% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 3.22% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 1% today to trade at Rs 353.1. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.5% to quote at 25886.65. The index is down 1.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd decreased 0.81% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 0.74% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 0.11 % over last one year compared to the 5.96% fall in benchmark SENSEX.