Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 19.64% over last one month compared to 8.46% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 4.6% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 0.73% today to trade at Rs 396.5. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.09% to quote at 27718.9. The index is up 8.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd decreased 0.44% and Petronet LNG Ltd lost 0.12% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 3.64 % over last one year compared to the 3.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.