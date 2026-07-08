Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slides 3.78%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.39%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 4.71% over last one month compared to 0.29% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 5.84% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 3.78% today to trade at Rs 390.4. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 1.39% to quote at 26081.8. The index is down 0.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 3.55% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 2.92% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 8.66 % over last one year compared to the 7.04% fall in benchmark SENSEX.