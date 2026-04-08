Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 9.52%, Gains for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 362.95, up 9.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.31% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% gain in NIFTY and a 15.33% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 362.95, up 9.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has dropped around 5.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35578.25, up 2.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 205.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.59 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 363.25, up 9.2% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 4.31% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% gain in NIFTY and a 15.33% gain in the Nifty Energy index.