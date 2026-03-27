Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 19.24% over last one month compared to 11.62% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 8.98% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 2.47% today to trade at Rs 352.7. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.39% to quote at 25896.82. The index is down 11.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.55% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 1.28% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 3.36 % over last one year compared to the 3.51% fall in benchmark SENSEX.