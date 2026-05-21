Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 387.35, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.46% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% slide in NIFTY and a 14.01% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 387.35, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 23630.9. The Sensex is at 75137.86, down 0.24%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 1.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40154.95, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.65 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 386.85, up 1.08% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 3.46% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% slide in NIFTY and a 14.01% slide in the Nifty Energy index.