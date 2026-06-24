Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 400.85, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.79% in last one year as compared to a 4.99% slide in NIFTY and a 11.47% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 400.85, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 23985.1. The Sensex is at 76861.12, up 0.87%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 0.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40268.7, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.88 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 401.95, up 1.27% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 1.79% in last one year as compared to a 4.99% slide in NIFTY and a 11.47% slide in the Nifty Energy index.