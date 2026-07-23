Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12264.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 139977.51 crore

Net loss of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 12264.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4110.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 139977.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110267.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.139977.51110267.69-11.526.77-16292.347150.91-18170.075546.62-12264.674110.93

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