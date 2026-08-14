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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 38.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 38.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 126.10 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 38.04% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 126.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales126.10119.37 6 OPM %7.306.27 -PBDT7.596.07 25 PBT4.914.03 22 NP3.812.76 38

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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