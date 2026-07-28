Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit declines 3.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 17184.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever declined 3.01% to Rs 2673.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2756.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 17184.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15579.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17184.0015579.0022.9723.364060.003718.003707.003392.002673.002756.00

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