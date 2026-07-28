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Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit declines 3.01% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 17184.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever declined 3.01% to Rs 2673.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2756.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 17184.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15579.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17184.0015579.00 10 OPM %22.9723.36 -PBDT4060.003718.00 9 PBT3707.003392.00 9 NP2673.002756.00 -3

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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