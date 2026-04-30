Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 16207.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 21.43% to Rs 2992.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2464.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 16207.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14985.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.23% to Rs 15040.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10649.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 63763.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60573.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16207.0014985.00 8 63763.0060573.00 5 OPM %23.6724.14 -23.5924.26 - PBDT4025.003850.00 5 15380.0015334.00 0 PBT3677.003532.00 4 14047.0014081.00 0 NP2992.002464.00 21 15040.0010649.00 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cemindia Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Unilever Q4 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 2,994 cr

Sensex plunges 1,126 pts; realty shares under pressure

Great Eastern takes delivery of 2014 Japanese built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier "Jag Abhishek"

Welspun Enterprises wins MISDC project of Rs 7,300 cr

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story