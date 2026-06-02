Hindustan Unilever inaugurates new Unilever Fragrance Hub in Mumbai

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) today announced the inauguration of the new Unilever Fragrance Hub (UFH) in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in Unilever's global innovation journey and reinforcing India's role as a key growth market and R&D hub.

The India facility is the third global hub, following the UK and US, and represents the latest investment under Unilever's overall 100 million programme to advance in-house, digitally enabled fragrance creation capabilities.

The hub, set up at the IIT Bombay campus, combines consumer insight, advanced science and AI to accelerate innovation, enhance product experience, and support premiumisation across categories. Additionally, the colocation at IIT creates opportunities to collaborate with academia, particularly in areas of science and technology, data and digital-first fragrance innovation.