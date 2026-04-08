Hindustan Unilever Ltd spurts 1.48%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2141.8, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.35% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 13.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2141.8, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has slipped around 2.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46980.1, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.07 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2161, up 2.12% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 7.35% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 13.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.