Hindustan Zinc announced the appointment of Amarendu Prakash as its chief executive officer-designate, effective 19 June 2026.

The appointment was approved by the company's Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 19, 2026, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Prakash brings more than three decades of experience in the steel industry, with expertise spanning operations, project execution, technology, and strategic management. He most recently served as Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), where he led the company's transformation initiatives focused on capacity expansion, operational excellence, digitalisation, and sustainability.

Before taking charge as CMD of SAIL, Prakash held several key leadership positions within the organisation, including Director-in-Charge of the Burnpur and Bokaro steel plants.

A Metallurgical Engineering graduate from BIT Sindri, Prakash joined SAIL in 1991 and played a significant role in strengthening the company's operational capabilities and long-term competitiveness. The appointment comes as Hindustan Zinc looks to further strengthen its leadership team and drive its next phase of growth. Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and among the top 10 silver producers globally. The company exports to over 40 countries and holds around 74% share of India's primary zinc market. The company reported a 67.59% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,033 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,003 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 28.52% from Rs 3,916 crore in Q3 FY26.