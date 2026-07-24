Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 144.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 71.69% to Rs 13033.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 144.81% to Rs 5469.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2234.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 71.69% to Rs 13033.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7591.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13033.007591.0061.7750.848234.003898.007314.002985.005469.002234.00

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