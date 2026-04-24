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Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 43.75% to Rs 12692.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 67.60% to Rs 5033.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3003.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.75% to Rs 12692.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8829.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.60% to Rs 13832.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10353.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 39192.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33041.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12692.008829.00 44 39192.0033041.00 19 OPM %60.7254.59 -56.3052.63 - PBDT7799.004796.00 63 22273.0017276.00 29 PBT6751.003782.00 79 18483.0013636.00 36 NP5033.003003.00 68 13832.0010353.00 34

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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