Hindustan Zinc develops zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototypes for renewable energy storage

In collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

Hindustan Zinc in collaboration with the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), has developed stable and reliable zinc-ion battery pouch cell prototypes for large-scale renewable energy storage. This milestone marks a significant step in India's indigenous research on energy storage technologies.

Zinc-ion batteries are emerging as strong candidates for stationary energy storage due to the abundance, low cost, and wide availability of zinc resources. While optimizing electrode and electrolyte materials to achieve longer cycle life and higher energy density remains a key challenge, the collaboration between Hindustan Zinc and JNCASR is addressing this by developing low-cost electrolyte formulations and stable zinc-ion battery prototypes suitable for large-scale deployment. These advancements demonstrate the potential of zinc-ion batteries to support renewable energy storage safely and efficiently.