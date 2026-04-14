Hindustan Zinc emerges as top bidder for Rajasthan mineral block

Hindustan Zinc said that it has been declared as successful bidder for the Jhandawali - Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block in Rajasthan following participation in the e-auction conducted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

The tender was part of Tranche V of auctions for critical and strategic mineral blocks, where composite licenses were offered through an online bidding process.

The company secured the block with the highest final price offer of 3.05%, as per a notification dated 12 April 2026. The Jhandawali Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block is at G3 level of exploration with total area of 1841.22 hectares for the block.