Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 629.35, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.26% in last one year as compared to a 3.93% slide in NIFTY and a 43.84% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 629.35, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23643.4. The Sensex is at 75121.38, down 0.26%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 4.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13186.5, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.86 lakh shares in last one month.