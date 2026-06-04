Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 603.05, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 45.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 603.05, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has eased around 1.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13535.2, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.68 lakh shares in last one month.