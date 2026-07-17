Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 516.55, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.61% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 516.55, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has eased around 9.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12495.9, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.42 lakh shares in last one month.