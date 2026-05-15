Hindustan Zinc Ltd Falls 2.81%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.03%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 12.05% over last one month compared to 5.98% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 2.81% today to trade at Rs 650.3. The BSE Metal index is down 1.03% to quote at 43808.44. The index is up 5.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 2.21% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 2.15% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 41.05 % over last one year compared to the 8.56% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 12.05% over last one month compared to 5.98% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.38% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28890 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.98 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 413.4 on 01 Aug 2025.