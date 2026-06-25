Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 18.71% over last one month compared to 8.29% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.82% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 2.9% today to trade at Rs 526. The BSE Metal index is down 0.6% to quote at 40378.62. The index is down 8.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 2.79% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.9% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 30.15 % over last one year compared to the 6.48% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 18.71% over last one month compared to 8.29% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28590 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 413.4 on 01 Aug 2025.