Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 12.86% over last one month compared to 0.29% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.67% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell 2.79% today to trade at Rs 548. The BSE Metal index is down 0.67% to quote at 42073.14. The index is down 0.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 2.21% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 33.61 % over last one year compared to the 10.2% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 12.86% over last one month compared to 0.29% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.67% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15847 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 413.4 on 01 Aug 2025.