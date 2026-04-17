Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 8.83% over last one month compared to 8.5% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.8% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell 1.27% today to trade at Rs 584.9. The BSE Metal index is down 0.64% to quote at 41683.12. The index is up 8.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 1.24% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 0.88% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 45.37 % over last one year compared to the 0.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 8.83% over last one month compared to 8.5% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.8% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37267 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.83 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 399.8 on 09 May 2025.