Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1.98%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 557.85, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% fall in NIFTY and a 38.61% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 557.85, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 24503.3. The Sensex is at 78421.82, down 0.28%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 3.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12914.55, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.82 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 559.3, up 1.81% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up 32.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% fall in NIFTY and a 38.61% fall in the Nifty Metal index.