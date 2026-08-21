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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 2.44%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 9.62% over last one month compared to 3.42% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.23% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 2.44% today to trade at Rs 587. The BSE Metal index is up 0.38% to quote at 41858.08. The index is up 3.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 0.69% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 0.63% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 32.31 % over last one year compared to the 5.24% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 9.62% over last one month compared to 3.42% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 38164 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 418 on 29 Aug 2025.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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