Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 2.82%, up for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 628.5, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.69% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 51.5% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 628.5, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 16.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12989.6, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.52 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 632.8, up 2.99% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up 48.69% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% fall in NIFTY and a 51.5% fall in the Nifty Metal index.