Hindustan Zinc has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,469 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher by 145% as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 2,234 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,747 crore during the quarter, up 77% YoY, driven by higher metal prices, increased metal production, lead concentrate sale, higher by-product realisation, and a stronger dollar.

EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 8,074 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,860 crore in Q1 FY26. This was on account of increased metal production, higher metal prices, lower cost of production, lead concentrate sale, and a stronger dollar. EBITDA margin for June 2026 quarter was 59%, up 900 basis points YoY.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 7,314 crore, up by 145% from Rs 2,985 crore in Q1 FY26. Arun Misra, chief executive officer, said: "We have started the year on a strong note with our highest-ever first quarter mined metal production of 268 kilo tonnes (KT) for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting the strength of our world-class assets and our relentless focus on operational excellence. Our debottlenecking initiatives continue to enhance refined metal production and reinforce our position as one of the world's lowest-cost zinc producers. As demand for zinc continues to be driven by infrastructure and the energy transition, we remain committed to delivering responsible growth and long-term value for our stakeholders."