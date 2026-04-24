Hindustan Zinc reported a 67.59% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,033 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 3,003 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, net profit rose 28.52% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 3,916 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,544 crore during the quarter, registering a sharp increase of 49% YoY and 23% QoQ. The growth was driven by higher zinc and silver prices, increased production, lead concentrate sales, improved by-product realisation and a stronger dollar.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 6,751 crore in Q4 FY26, up 78.50% YoY and 29.08% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 7,747 crore during the quarter, up 61% YoY and 27% QoQ, driven by increased production, higher zinc and silver prices, lower cost of production, lead concentrate sales and a stronger dollar. The company reported a zinc cost of production (COP), excluding royalty, at $903 per tonne during the quarter, improving 9% YoY and 4% QoQ. This was aided by lower power costs due to higher domestic coal usage and softer coal prices, along with better by-product realisation and improved mined grades. As of 31 March 2026, Hindustan Zinc reported record ore reserves and resources (R&R) of 468.6 million tonnes, including metal reserves of 29.2 million tonnes and silver reserves of 24.2 kilotonnes. At current mining rates, these reserves support a mine life of over 25 years.

The company maintained a healthy balance sheet, with gross investments and cash and cash equivalents of Rs 13,846 crore invested in high-quality debt instruments as of 31 March 2026. Total borrowings stood at Rs 8,252 crore. Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a first interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share (550% on a face value of Rs 2 per share) for the financial year 202627, amounting to Rs 4,648 crore. Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the worlds largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 10 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 74% of the primary zinc market in India.