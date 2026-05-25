Hindustan Zinc's Rampura Agucha Mine receives Zinc Mark certification

Hindustan Zinc has achieved another milestone in responsible production with its Rampura Agucha Mine - the world's largest underground zinc-lead mine, now becoming India's first Zinc Mark certified mine. Zinc Mark is a globally recognised assurance framework that validates responsible zinc production against internationally benchmarked Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, responsible sourcing practices, and value chain transparency.

The certification marks a significant milestone for India's mining sector while further strengthening Hindustan Zinc's integrated approach towards responsible production across its value chain, enabling end-to-end responsible zinc production from mining to smelting. The achievement follows the company's recent Zinc Mark certification for its Chanderiya Smelting Complex, making it the first company in India to offer responsibly sourced zinc across the given production chain.