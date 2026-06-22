Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with Advantek Associates & Aero Eagle

To explore adoption of green hydrogen and alternative clean energy solutions

Hindustan Zinc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Advantek Associates LLP and Aero Eagle Automobiles to explore the adoption of green hydrogen and alternative clean energy solutions across its operations. The collaboration aims to evaluate innovative technologies that can support the transition towards low-carbon and future-ready mining. Through this MoU, Hindustan Zinc is set to pioneer the use of hydrogen fuel for underground mining applications, positioning it to become the only company to deploy this technology in such environments.

The collaboration is part of Hindustan Zinc's larger strategy to build future-ready, low carbon and technology-led mining operations, aligned with its commitment to become Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. As mining and heavy industry continue to be among the most difficult sectors to decarbonise, clean fuel technologies such as hydrogen are emerging as important pathways for reducing emissions in high-capacity, energy-intensive and hard-to-electrify applications. Through this MoU, Hindustan Zinc aims to evaluate hydrogen-based technologies that can support its long-term decarbonisation roadmap while strengthening operational efficiency and sustainable value creation.