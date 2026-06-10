Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with Sulfozyme Agro India

Under its Zinc Industrial Park initiative

Hindustan Zinc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sulfozyme Agro India under its flagship Zinc Industrial Park initiative set up at Khankhala, Bhilwara district in Rajasthan. The partnership marks another strategic step toward strengthening India's downstream zinc sector through sustainable metal recovery, resource efficiency, and innovation-led industrial development.

Under the collaboration, Sulfozyme Agro will establish its proposed operations at the Zinc Industrial Park focused on processing zinc-based materials into value-added products for industrial and downstream applications. Hindustan Zinc will support the venture through assured raw material linkage and long-term ecosystem support, enabling efficient operations, integrated supply chains, and scalable manufacturing within the Park's industrial network. The partnership also aligns with Hindustan Zinc's broader vision of strengthening the MSME ecosystem by creating opportunities for downstream industries, local entrepreneurship, and industrial growth in the state of Rajasthan.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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