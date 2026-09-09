Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc signs transportation contract with MFL India

For deployment of 30 e-trucks for its logistics operations

Hindustan Zinc has signed a six-year transportation contract with MFL India for the deployment of 30 electric trucks for concentrate transportation, accelerating the electrification of its mine-to-smelter logistics network.

MFL India is a logistics solutions provider focused on enabling reliable, efficient, and sustainable movement of materials across critical industries.

Under the contract, extendable by a further two years, electric trucks will be progressively inducted to replace conventional diesel vehicles used for transporting zinc and lead concentrate from Rampura Agucha, the world's largest underground zinc mining operations to its smelting operations in Rajasthan. MFL will also establish and operate dedicated EV charging infrastructure to support the fleet, creating the ecosystem required for reliable electric mobility across a critical industrial logistics route.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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