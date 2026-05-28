Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 108.15 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reported to Rs 20.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 28.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 108.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.45% to Rs 335.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 269.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales108.1583.32 30 335.07269.25 24 OPM %21.36-27.88 -17.48-5.52 - PBDT22.63-24.11 LP 56.24-21.68 LP PBT20.49-26.40 LP 47.21-31.04 LP NP20.91-28.10 LP -7.87-1.80 -337

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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