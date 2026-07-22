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Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 80.86% to Rs 115.37 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reported to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 80.86% to Rs 115.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.3763.79 81 OPM %37.965.80 -PBDT44.252.16 1949 PBT42.120.04 105200 NP36.62-0.18 LP

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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