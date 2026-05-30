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Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit rises 1893.02% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hindusthan Udyog rose 1893.02% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.62% to Rs 66.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

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