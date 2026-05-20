Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 5.19% to Rs 662.73 crore

Net Loss of Hindware Home Innovation reported to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.19% to Rs 662.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 699.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 68.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 2510.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2522.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales662.73699.02 -5 2510.282522.99 -1 OPM %6.685.85 -7.875.67 - PBDT44.3432.08 38 162.1294.41 72 PBT14.931.72 768 44.63-28.12 LP NP-19.03-30.95 39 -39.68-68.29 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 208.26% in the March 2026 quarter

United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 81.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Tsf Investments consolidated net profit rises 50.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 61.61% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story