Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.19% to Rs 662.73 crore

Net Loss of Hindware Home Innovation reported to Rs 19.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.19% to Rs 662.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 699.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 68.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 2510.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2522.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.