Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.71% to Rs 625.25 croreNet profit of Hindware Home Innovation reported to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 625.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 531.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales625.25531.16 18 OPM %8.029.18 -PBDT36.4539.82 -8 PBT6.519.58 -32 NP4.33-29.12 LP
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