Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hipolin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hipolin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 10.45% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net profit of Hipolin reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.45% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.37% to Rs 14.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.944.40 -10 14.1521.56 -34 OPM %0.51-52.95 --1.77-15.35 - PBDT0.03-2.34 LP -0.18-3.18 94 PBT0.01-2.36 LP -0.27-3.28 92 NP0.01-2.36 LP -0.77-3.28 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sampre Nutritions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit declines 62.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Decipher Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story