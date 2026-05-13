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Hiranandani Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 67.65% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 149.41 crore

Net profit of Hiranandani Financial Services Pvt rose 67.65% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 149.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.74% to Rs 95.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 564.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 430.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales149.41119.93 25 564.55430.15 31 OPM %61.8063.03 -62.0361.79 - PBDT42.4425.23 68 133.5691.25 46 PBT40.5623.84 70 126.5687.91 44 NP30.7318.33 68 95.2865.83 45

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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