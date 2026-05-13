Hiranandani Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 67.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 149.41 crore

Net profit of Hiranandani Financial Services Pvt rose 67.65% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 149.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.74% to Rs 95.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 564.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 430.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.