Hirect (Formerly known as Hind Rectifiers) has secured its maiden order for Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trainsets from MCF, marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic evolution from a component manufacturer to a provider of integrated railway systems.

The development order, valued at approximately Rs 60 crore, involves the supply of complete Propulsion Systems for 4 MEMU trainsets, including Traction Transformers, Traction Motors, Complete Propulsion System with TCMS (Train Control and Management System). The order is expected to be executed over a period of 24 months.