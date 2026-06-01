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Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.48% to Rs 72.04 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 72.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.29% to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 261.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales72.0459.30 21 261.96244.83 7 OPM %4.488.15 -4.966.10 - PBDT1.911.30 47 7.437.00 6 PBT1.060.53 100 4.564.27 7 NP0.760.38 100 3.383.18 6

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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