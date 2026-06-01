Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.48% to Rs 72.04 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.48% to Rs 72.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.29% to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 261.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.