Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 328.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 64.42 crore

Net profit of Hisar Metal Industries rose 328.57% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 64.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.64.4262.107.034.323.161.232.410.561.800.42

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